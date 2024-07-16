Samsung spreads foldable love: One UI 6.1.1 brings Z Fold6/Flip6 features to older devices

Samsung's latest foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, debuted with One UI 6.1.1, a refined version of the company's Android skin. Now, Samsung is sharing the foldable-centric software goodies with a wide range of older Galaxy devices, as confirmed on the company's Korean forums.

The update will roll out a suite of new features previously exclusive to the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, enhancing camera functionality, creative tools, and overall user experience across several Galaxy phones and tablets.

Camera Enhancements for Flex Mode and Beyond

One UI 6.1.1 brings the "Auto Zoom" feature within Flex Camera mode to the Galaxy Z Flip5. This allows for seamless zooming while using the phone in its half-folded "Flex Mode." The Galaxy Z Flip5 will also gain the "Flex Camcorder" mode for more stable and versatile video recording in Flex Mode.

Samsung's "Instant Slowmo" feature, which premiered on the Galaxy S24 series, will now be available on the Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip5, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. This feature allows users to capture slow-motion footage directly from the main video recording mode, eliminating the need to switch to a dedicated slow-motion mode.

Creative Tools Get a Boost

"Portrait Studio," a feature that lets users apply and switch between different portrait effects, is expanding to an extensive list of devices. This includes the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S9 series.

The update also brings "Sketch to Image," a feature that transforms sketches into digital images, to the same devices as Portrait Studio. "Life Effect," a tool that adds fun augmented reality elements to photos, is coming to all the aforementioned devices except the Galaxy S23 FE.

More Editing Power and GIF Creation

"Motion Clipper," a feature that allows users to create GIFs from motion images, is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S9 series.

The update also introduces "Overlay Translation" to these devices, making it easier to translate text within images.

Finally, the Galaxy Photo Editor will now support editing DNG (digital negative) files on the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 series, and Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S9 series, giving users more control over their RAW image editing.