Samsung may soon bring ChatGPT to its smartphones via the browser; check all details

Samsung has been actively exploring ways to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its smartphones. Earlier this year, there were reports suggesting that Samsung was considering switching from Google Search to Microsoft Bing for its AI features, causing some panic at Google. However, the company ultimately decided to stick with Google Search. Despite this, Samsung still has its sights set on bringing AI to its customers in some capacity. According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung may be considering integrating ChatGPT, an AI language model, into its Samsung Internet Browser app.

In the world of app development, an APK teardown is often used to predict potential features that may be introduced in the future based on underlying code. However, it's worth noting that these predicted features might not necessarily make it to a public release.

In the case of the Samsung Internet Browser version 22.0.0.54, the code suggests that Samsung is exploring the integration of ChatGPT within the browser in some way. The strings of code indicate that this could be an experimental Labs feature. Presumably, the browser would provide users with a convenient way to use ChatGPT without having to navigate to the ChatGPT website. The code also hints at ChatGPT settings and the ability to select different ChatGPT models.

Use of ChatGPT Integration

While further functions within the app have not been discovered yet, it remains unclear how this integration would differ from simply accessing ChatGPT through the browser. One speculation is that users might be able to utilize ChatGPT directly on existing web pages to generate summaries, which could become a noteworthy feature of the browser.

It's important to note that the ChatGPT integration is not currently live within the Samsung Internet Browser app. Some third-party plugins exist that provide access to ChatGPT functionality, but these are not equivalent to a first-party integration.

It's worth mentioning that the Samsung internet browser comes preloaded on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, making it a widely used browser among Samsung device owners.

While Samsung's specific plans for ChatGPT integration are yet to be fully revealed, it is clear that the company is exploring AI-powered features to enhance the user experience. If successfully implemented, the integration could provide users with easy access to AI-driven language capabilities directly within the Samsung Internet Browser app.

