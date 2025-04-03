Samsung releases Galaxy Tab S10 FE series in India: Check details, specifications, more

Samsung has launched two new entry‐level tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+. Announced in Seoul, the devices combine a premium design with advanced intelligent features, and a range of technical enhancements.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a larger 13.1" LCD display with slim bezels and a 90Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive visual experience that is nearly 12% larger than its predecessor. For those wanting a more compact option, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers a 10.9" LCD display, also supporting up to 90Hz refresh rate. Both models boast improved visibility through high brightness levels (up to 800 nits) and Vision Booster technology, which automatically adjusts for outdoor conditions while reducing blue light emissions to ease eye strain.

In terms of design and portability, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is more than 4% lighter than earlier models. It measures 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.0 mm and weighs 497g for the Wi‑Fi variant (500g for the 5G version), while the larger Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ comes in at 300.6 x 194.7 x 6.0 mm and weighs 664g (Wi‑Fi) or 668g (5G). Both devices are built to be durable and resilient, carrying an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.

Performance is driven by the Exynos 1580 chipset, with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offering a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, compared to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage in the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. Additionally, storage can be expanded via microSD cards up to 2TB. The tablets are powered by sizable batteries – 8,000mAh for the Tab S10 FE and 10,090mAh for the Tab S10 FE+ – both supporting 45W wired charging.

The tablets feature a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra‑wide front camera, which, along with a suite of AI‑driven features such as Object Eraser and Best Face, provide users with tools for effortless photo editing and group shots. The tablets also support the S Pen, with a range of compatible accessories including the Book Cover Keyboard, Smart Book Cover and an anti‑reflecting screen protector.

The devices run on Android 15 and have an integrated fingerprint sensor on the power key. Dual SIM functionality (with one physical SIM and one eSIM) ensures that users stay connected wherever they go.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is available in three colour options – Grey, Silver and Blue. Here are the pricing details:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi – ₹42,999

12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi – ₹53,999

8GB + 128GB 5G – ₹50,999

12GB + 256GB 5G – ₹61,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+