Samsung slashes prices on Galaxy smartphones for festive season in India; see pricing and more details

Samsung has announced unprecedented price drops on a wide range of Galaxy smartphones ahead of the festive season in India. These special offers, available on select Galaxy S, M, and F series devices, provide consumers with the opportunity to own Samsung smartphones at their lowest prices since launch.

Galaxy S Series Deals

Galaxy S23 FE: Originally priced at Rs 54,999, the Galaxy S23 FE is now available for just Rs 27,999, a massive 50% discount.

Galaxy S23: The Galaxy S23, initially starting at INR 74,999, is now available for Rs 37,999, offering a significant 50% price reduction.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: The flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, previously priced at INR 1,09,999, sees a substantial price drop to Rs 69,999.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Samsung's latest and greatest, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is now available for Rs 1,09,999, down from its original starting price of Rs 1,29,999.

Galaxy S24+: The Galaxy S24+, previously priced at Rs 99,999, is now offered at Rs 64,999.

Galaxy S24: The Galaxy S24, originally priced at Rs 74,999, is now available for Rs 59,999.

Galaxy M and F Series Offers

Galaxy M35 5G: The Galaxy M35 5G, originally priced at Rs 19,999, is now available for Rs 13,999.

Galaxy M05 and Galaxy F05: Both the Galaxy M05 and Galaxy F05 are now available for an incredibly affordable Rs 6,499.

Key Features and Highlights

Samsung's Galaxy S series smartphones boast flagship features like powerful processors, advanced camera systems, stunning displays, and long-lasting batteries. The Galaxy M and F series cater to budget-conscious consumers with impressive features and competitive performance.

Availability

The offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24, M05, and F05 are already live. The discounts on the Galaxy S23 FE, S23, S23 Ultra, S24+, and M35 5G will be available starting September 26, 2024.