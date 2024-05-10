scorecardresearch
Business Today
Samsung to launch Galaxy F55 5G with premium vegan leather finish on May 17

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will be available in two colours - Apricot Crush and Raisin Black.

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy F55 5G, scheduled for May 17. This new addition to the Galaxy F series boasts a sleek vegan leather finish adorned with a meticulously crafted saddle stitch pattern, promising a touch of sophistication to its users.

The Galaxy F55 5G is poised to make a statement with its array of cutting-edge features, setting new standards in the segment and offering users an unparalleled smartphone experience.

Enthusiasts can anticipate the availability of the Galaxy F55 5G in two striking hues – Apricot Crush and Raisin Black – accessible through various channels including Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets.

A recent leak has shed light on the pricing details of the Galaxy F55 5G. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to hit the market at Rs 26,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is expected to be priced at Rs 29,999. Additionally, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is projected to carry a price tag of Rs 32,999.

Speculation suggests that the Galaxy F55 5G may debut as a rebranded iteration of the Galaxy C55, which made its debut in China in April starting at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,000). Should the Galaxy F55 indeed be a rebranded version, it is likely to share similar specifications with its counterpart, the Galaxy C55. The latter boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Its camera setup includes a triple rear unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, complemented by a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Moreover, it houses a robust 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capabilities.

Published on: May 10, 2024, 9:04 AM IST
