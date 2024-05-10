Samsung to launch Galaxy F55 5G with premium vegan leather finish on May 17

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy F55 5G, scheduled for May 17. This new addition to the Galaxy F series boasts a sleek vegan leather finish adorned with a meticulously crafted saddle stitch pattern, promising a touch of sophistication to its users.

The Galaxy F55 5G is poised to make a statement with its array of cutting-edge features, setting new standards in the segment and offering users an unparalleled smartphone experience.

Enthusiasts can anticipate the availability of the Galaxy F55 5G in two striking hues – Apricot Crush and Raisin Black – accessible through various channels including Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets.

A recent leak has shed light on the pricing details of the Galaxy F55 5G. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to hit the market at Rs 26,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is expected to be priced at Rs 29,999. Additionally, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is projected to carry a price tag of Rs 32,999.

Speculation suggests that the Galaxy F55 5G may debut as a rebranded iteration of the Galaxy C55, which made its debut in China in April starting at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,000). Should the Galaxy F55 indeed be a rebranded version, it is likely to share similar specifications with its counterpart, the Galaxy C55. The latter boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Its camera setup includes a triple rear unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, complemented by a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Moreover, it houses a robust 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capabilities.