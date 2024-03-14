Samsung to unveil Galaxy Z Flip6 with a larger cover screen and up to 12GB RAM: Report

Samsung enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as fresh leaks hint at the upcoming release of the Galaxy Z Flip6, promising a leap in innovation and functionality. Building upon the success of its predecessors, the Flip6 is poised to redefine the foldable smartphone experience.

Last year's Galaxy Z Flip5 captivated users with its 3.4-inch cover screen, a significant enhancement from the meagre 1.9-inch panels of the Z Flip4 and Flip3. Now, according to a purported spec sheet shared by leakster @TheGalox_, the Flip6 is primed to dazzle consumers with an even larger 3.9-inch outer screen. Additionally, rumours swirl around the incorporation of Gorilla Glass Armor protection for heightened durability.

Beyond the exterior, Samsung is anticipated to introduce substantial improvements to the Flip6's interior. A robust 6.7-inch main screen is projected, accompanied by an upgraded hinge mechanism and internal layout, complete with an expanded cooling system. Under the hood, the Flip6 is rumoured to boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with a remarkable 12GB RAM – a milestone for the Flip series, surpassing the previous 8GB limit.

Photography enthusiasts will rejoice at the anticipated camera enhancements, with reports suggesting a dual-sensor setup featuring a 50MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide lens. Leveraging Samsung's Galaxy AI capabilities, users can expect an elevated imaging experience akin to the flagship Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung plans to provide Flip6 users with 7 years of software and security updates, mirroring the premium support offered by the Galaxy S24 lineup. Moreover, a generous 4,000 mAh battery is rumoured to power the Flip6, a substantial upgrade from its predecessor's 3,700 mAh cell.

Industry insiders speculate that Samsung will unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip6 at the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July, alongside the much-awaited Fold6 and Galaxy Ring.