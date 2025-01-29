Samsung unveils BESPOKE AI WindFree AC range in India with smart features

Samsung has expanded its air conditioning lineup in India with the launch of BESPOKE AI WindFree air conditioners. The new range includes 19 models designed to improve energy efficiency, provide AI-powered cooling, and integrate with smart home systems.

The BESPOKE AI WindFree ACs use Samsung’s WindFree Cooling technology, which disperses air through 23,000 micro-holes to avoid direct drafts while maintaining a consistent room temperature. The models also come with AI features that optimise cooling and power consumption based on user habits and environmental conditions.

Key Features

• AI Energy Mode: Adjusts cooling settings to help users save up to 30% on electricity consumption.

• Fast & Comfort Cooling: Quickly lowers the temperature before switching to an energy-saving mode.

• SmartThings Integration: Allows remote control via Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

• Map View: Provides a 3D home visualisation for monitoring energy use and AC performance.

• Welcome Cooling: Automatically turns on the AC as users approach their home.

• WindFree Good Sleep Mode: Adjusts temperatures based on sleep patterns when synced with Galaxy Watch and other wearables.

The new models include a Copper Anti-bacterial Filter to trap dust and airborne bacteria, along with Durafin Ultra coating to protect the heat exchanger from corrosion. Samsung is offering a 5-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on the AI Inverter compressor.

Samsung’s BESPOKE AI WindFree air conditioners start at INR 32,990 and are available at retail stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung’s official website.