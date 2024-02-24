Sebi using AI for a variety of investigations, confirms official

Sebi's Whole Time Member, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, revealed on Saturday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its investigative processes. Varshney stressed the importance for entities to stay abreast of technological advancements in the wake of market manipulations.

Addressing concerns over market integrity, Varshney asserted that compliance with regulations would yield benefits, while violations would invite repercussions.

Responding to queries from PTI about Sebi's use of AI, Varshney confirmed, "we are using AI for investigations... and also using it for a variety of purposes."

The announcement came during Varshney's participation at the 13th international convention of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) in the national capital.

Varshney underscored the significance of market transparency and the prevention of manipulative practices, affirming Sebi's stance on maintaining a fair trading environment.

Sebi has consistently taken measures to crack down on offenders and implement initiatives aimed at fostering transparency and deterring misconduct within the securities market.