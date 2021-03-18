Signify launches tailored 3D printed light fixtures; to reduce carbon footprint

Signify, earlier known as Philips Lighting, has launched tailored 3D printed light fixtures in the Indian market. Designed at its design lab in Noida, the lights will be 3D printed using a 100 per cent recyclable polycarbonate material at the manufacturing plant in Vadodara. Consumers can design and order their 3D printed luminaires online on the company's website or visit their nearest Philips Smart Light Hub.

Signify's investment in 3D printing will reduce carbon footprint and will contribute towards Sustainable Development Goal 12 established by the United Nations in 2015 that aims for responsible consumption and production. A 3D printed luminaire is also good for the planet as it has a 47 per cent lower carbon footprint than a traditionally manufactured metal luminaire, excluding electronics and optics, says Signify. The final product is also two-thirds in weight compared to a conventional luminaire, which ultimately translates to 35 per cent carbon emission reduction during shipping. Nearly every component of these luminaires may be reused or recycled at end of life and repurposed into new designs, thereby supporting the concept of a circular economy. Customers can also return these 3D printed luminaires to have them recycled and reprinted in newer designs. Custom made, these 3D printed light fixtures eliminate the process of stocking up luminaires in warehouses.

Producing 3D-printed lighting products on an industrial and commercial scale in India, Signify has set up a 3D printing manufacturing facility at its existing lighting factory in Vadodara. The company says that interior designers, architects and lighting designers can experience the technology first-hand and see their luminaire being printed in front of their eyes at its design lab at the R&D centre in Noida. They can also work together with Signify's design experts to create a truly bespoke design that meets their specific requirements.

"We are proud to be the first lighting manufacturer to produce 3D printed luminaires in India on an industrial scale in alignment with the Indian government's agenda of a self-reliant India. It also reinforces our position at the forefront of lighting and sustainable innovation. Printing luminaires provides a more flexible, fast and environmentally friendly way to manufacture as we can create new, or customise existing designs, that fulfill customer needs quickly without huge investments and long development cycles. Customers can have their ideas brought to life in a matter of days rather than months and printing requires less energy," says Sumit Joshi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Signify Innovations India Limited.

Signify also has 3D printing facilities in other parts of the world including the United States, Belgium, the Netherlands and Indonesia.

