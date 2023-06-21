'Sky is not the limit for PM Modi': Neil deGrasse Tyson says India's potential knows no limit

Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson recently shared his views on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the potential of India's achievements. Tyson expressed his delight in spending time with PM Modi, whom he described as 'scientifically thoughtful'.

Tyson's remarks emphasized that while many world leaders may have imbalanced priorities, Prime Minister Modi cares about finding solutions. The astrophysicist shares the belief that India's potential knows no bounds.

Prime Minister and Mr. Tyson exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. They also discussed at length India’s rapid progress in the space sector including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India.

Prime Minister Modi and Tyson also discussed opportunities for private sector and academic collaboration under India’s newly launched National Space Policy.

PM Modi meets Elon Musk

PM Modi also met Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk ahead of his meeting with Neil deGrasse Tyson. The duo spoke about Tesla's investments in India. Musk later confirmed to India Today that Tesla will come to India. Musk even claimed that he will be visiting the country next year for further partnerships.

