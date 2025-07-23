Sleep score is coming to Apple Watch, works similar to Fitbit, Garmin

Apple may be preparing to introduce a sleep score feature for the Apple Watch, according to details uncovered in the latest iOS 26 beta by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.

Moser discovered a graphic embedded within the Health app code, depicting an Apple Watch display showing the number "84" encircled by three coloured bars. These colours appear to align with sleep stage indicators already used by Apple: orange likely represents time awake, while shades of blue may correspond to REM and Core or Deep sleep stages.

Surrounding the watch in the graphic are various sleep-related icons frequently seen throughout iOS, including a moon and stars, "zzz", a bed, a sleep stage diagram, an alarm clock, and a thermometer. Notably, the image is internally named "Watch Focus Score," hinting that Apple may be developing a new composite sleep-related metric, possibly aimed at predicting daytime focus based on sleep quality.

Many rival wearables, such as Fitbit, Oura Ring, and Garmin, already provide users with a daily sleep score: an at-a-glance metric summarising sleep quality by combining duration, sleep stages, and physiological metrics like heart rate and temperature. In contrast, Apple Watch has thus far offered only granular sleep stage and duration data, lacking a composite score that rivals have used to engage users and deliver actionable insights.

The presence of a thermometer icon in the graphic may also suggest that the potential sleep score could incorporate multiple health metrics, similar to the Vitals feature introduced with watchOS 11.

However, Apple has not officially confirmed the feature, and no additional references to a sleep score have been found in the current beta. It remains unclear whether this functionality will debut with watchOS 26 or if the image represents an entirely different feature under development.