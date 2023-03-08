Snapchat celebrates Holi with fun augmented reality filters

With Holi fervour all over India, Snapchat has added four new augmented reality (AR) filters to celebrate the festival. These filters include the ‘Color Your City’ landmark lens, a custom Snap map takeover, Holi-themed Bitmoji fashion drop, localised stickers, and Holi AR lenses.

The ‘Color Your City’ lens allows Snapchat users to paint their cities with AR watercolours, providing a colourful and fun way to mark the festive season. Users can also search for Holi filters in the app's Explore tab, making it easy to find and use the new filters.

In addition to these new filters, Snapchat has recently announced a new chatbot called My AI, which uses the latest version of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. This chatbot is customized for Snapchat and is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers.

My AI is designed to help users with a variety of tasks, such as recommending birthday gift ideas, planning hiking trips, suggesting recipes, or even writing haikus. Users can personalize their chatbot by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for their chat.

However, Snapchat warns that My AI is prone to "hallucination" and can be tricked into saying just about anything. To improve the product experience, all conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed, although the company aims to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information.

