Apple Valentine’s Day sale: Free engravings on AirPods, discounts up to Rs 8,000 on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

Tech giant Apple Inc has announced Valentine's Day offers for its users in India. The offers include free engravings on AirPods, Apple Pencil and AirTags, new accessories including iPhone cases and discounts on its products. One can also avail these offers via the online Apple Store or the offline Apple stores: Apple BKC, Apple Saket.

Apple Valentine's Day offer

As per the Apple Valentine's Day offer, you can get your initials or emojis engraved on these Apple products absolutely free of cost. One can also avail these offers via the offline Apple stores: Apple BKC, Apple Saket.

The company has also introduced new iPhone cases with colours like Orange Sorbet, Guava, Taupe, Light Pink for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. These cases are launched at a starting price of Rs 4,900. In addition to these, Apple has also introduced new Apple Watch bands. The new loop bands are available in Guava and Beige colour options for Apple Watch Series 9. They are launched at Rs 9,500 in India.

You can also buy a new watermelon colour iPad 10-gen case at Rs 8,900. Apart from this, the company already offers cases in white, lemonade and sky colour options.

In terms of discounts on Apple devices, buyers will get Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You will get Rs 5,000 discount on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Rs 4,000 on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and Rs 3,000 on iPhone 13.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch is available at a discount of Rs 4,000, iPad Pro 11-inch at Rs 3,000, iPad Air at Rs 3,000, iPad (10th generation) at Rs 3,000, iPad (9th generation) at Rs 2,000 and iPad mini at Rs 2,000.

You will get an instant discount of Rs 8,000 on MacBook Air (M2 chip) 13-inch and 15-inch models, MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, and Mac Studio. You will get Rs 7,000 discount on MacBook Air (M1 chip), Rs 5,000 on iMac 24-inch and Rs 2,000 on Mac mini.

