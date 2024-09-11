Sonos Ace headphones launched in India, bringing premium audio and home theatre experience

Sonos, renowned for its multi-room wireless audio systems, has launched its highly anticipated Sonos Ace headphones in India. Priced at Rs 39,999, the Ace headphones mark the company's entry into the personal listening market, bringing Sonos' signature audio quality and innovative features to a new category.

The Sonos Ace headphones are designed to deliver a premium audio experience, featuring:

High-Fidelity Audio: Dual custom-designed drivers provide detailed and clear sound across all frequencies.

Lossless and Spatial Audio: Supports high-quality audio formats for an immersive listening experience.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Aware Mode: Effectively blocks out external noise or allows users to hear their surroundings.

TrueCinema Technology: (Coming later this year) Creates a personalised surround sound experience by mapping the user's listening environment.

Seamless Soundbar Integration: Users can instantly switch audio from a compatible Sonos soundbar to the Ace headphones with a single button press.

Long Battery Life: Provides up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge, with ultra-fast charging capabilities.

“They’re here! Fans have asked us for years to bring the Sonos experience to headphones - and we knew our first foray into the category needed to champion the type of innovation and sound experience Sonos has become synonymous with,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. “Sonos Ace leverages everything we’ve learned over two decades as an audio leader to bring stunning sound, sleek design and long-standing comfort to one of the largest and most popular audio categories worldwide.”

“We are excited to bring Sonos Ace to India as we have seen the receptivity for Sonos audio experiences grow over the past years in the region and the desire for premium, immersive sound," added Rennie Addabbo, General Manager Sonos APAC. "As Indian consumers increasingly seek premium, high-quality products across entertainment, fashion, travel and decor, Sonos Ace creates a great opportunity to further scale and bring Sonos’ leading sound innovation and luxurious design to the market.”

The Sonos Ace headphones are available in India starting September 11 for Rs 39,999.