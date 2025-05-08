Sonos expands audio lineup in India with Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer

Sonos has launched two new home audio products in India, the Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer, aimed at enhancing the home theatre experience with improved bass performance, spatial audio, and updated designs. The company also introduced the Era 100 Pro speaker, primarily targeting professional installations in commercial and residential spaces.

Sonos Arc Ultra

The Arc Ultra serves as the flagship model in Sonos’ latest range and features the company’s proprietary Sound Motion technology. This innovation enables a more compact transducer design while boosting low-frequency performance. According to Sonos, the soundbar delivers twice the bass output of the previous Arc model and creates a 9.1.4 spatial audio experience powered by 14 drivers, including dedicated upward-firing and side-firing speakers to simulate surround sound.

Designed for large-screen TVs and cinematic audio setups, the Arc Ultra supports Dolby Atmos and includes a new central driver arrangement to enhance vocal clarity. The new Speech Enhancement feature, adjustable via the Sonos app, allows users to fine-tune dialogue levels based on their preferences. The system can be calibrated using Sonos’ Trueplay tuning software, which is now available for both iOS and Android devices.

Connectivity has also been improved, with support for HDMI eARC, Bluetooth line-in, voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Sonos Voice Control, and standard touch controls. A new design sees the touch panel subtly integrated into the back edge of the soundbar to avoid visual clutter.

In terms of sustainability, Sonos says the Arc Ultra has been redesigned with improved serviceability, reduced idle power consumption by up to 20% (as a standalone unit), and packaging that is 18% smaller and fully recyclable. The internal components now use fewer adhesives and more screws for easier repairs, alongside halogen-free PCBs and reduced silicon materials.

Sonos Sub 4

Accompanying the soundbar is the new Sub 4, a fourth-generation subwoofer that aims to deliver cleaner and deeper bass. It features dual inward-facing woofers in a force-cancelling configuration to eliminate buzz and distortion. The Sub 4 also incorporates upgraded processing power and memory, enhanced WiFi performance, and a refreshed matte finish available in black and white.

"India's shift towards in-home entertainment and immersive audio is accelerating," said Rennie Addabbo, General Manager of Sonos APAC. "With Arc Ultra, we are offering a significant leap in performance for home cinema, while Sub 4 provides the necessary low-end depth to complete the experience."

The Arc Ultra and Sub 4 will be available in India from 8 May 2025, priced at ₹99,999 and ₹84,999 respectively.