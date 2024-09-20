Sonos is betting big on India's growing appetite for premium home audio

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Rennie Addabbo, General Manager of Sonos APAC, sheds light on Sonos' strategic focus on the Indian market, the recent launch of the Sonos Ace headphones, and the company's vision for the future of home audio in the region.

Strong Growth in India

Related Articles

Addabbo reveals that Sonos has experienced significant growth in India since its entry into the market three years ago. He highlights that Indian consumers are embracing the brand's core value proposition - a systemless approach to home audio that allows for flexible expansion and multi-room listening experiences.

"What I've seen, and it compares really favourably to other parts of the region, frankly, other parts of the world, is Indians and Indian consumers who are embracing Sonos are embracing it for what I think is at the heart of Sonos, which is that systemless nature. And so we are seeing Indian consumers bring Sonos into any room and every room in their house. And that was at the heart of what started Sonos to begin with, was liberating music throughout someone's home," Addabbo explains.

A Focus on Premiumisation

Addabbo observes a strong preference for premium products among Indian consumers, with a higher demand for the company's flagship soundbar, the Sonos Arc, compared to its more affordable counterpart, the Sonos Beam. He attributes this to a growing desire for high-quality audio experiences that match the visual impact of large-screen televisions.

"We're seeing something like two and a half times the sale of Arc, our largest premium soundbar versus Beam in India," Addabbo notes. "I don't see that in any other part of Asia. Okay? And Beam's selling well, there's nothing wrong with the sales of Beam, but we're seeing Indian consumers that are attracted to Sonos wanting the best and wanting the best that we have."

Sonos Ace: Connecting Home Theater and Personal Listening

The launch of the Sonos Ace headphones marks Sonos' entry into the personal listening category in India. Addabbo believes the headphones' seamless integration with the home theatre experience through the TV Audio Swap feature provides a unique selling point that resonates with consumers.

"I think it made sense for us to get into headphones," Addabbo says. "And it also makes sense for us to get into headphones when we can provide an experience to Indian consumers and consumers in other parts of the region, well, that makes sense to the way that we would deliver a headphone experience."

Priorities for Future Growth

Addabbo outlines Sonos' key priorities for sustained growth in India and the APAC region:

Expansion in the Home Environment: Catering to the growing demand for multi-room audio solutions in increasingly larger Indian homes.

Professional and Commercial Markets: Leveraging the company's audio expertise and expanding its product portfolio to cater to professional and commercial spaces, such as retail stores and hospitality venues.

Local Partnerships: Building strong relationships with local partners, like Dolby and The White Crow, to enhance the Sonos experience for Indian consumers.

Challenges and Opportunities

Addabbo identifies a key challenge in the Indian market: educating consumers about the importance of high-quality audio to complement large-screen televisions. He sees an opportunity to bridge this gap by highlighting the immersive home theatre experience that Sonos products can provide.

"One thing that we need to do and do the best job we can, and that's where we need the help of partners around us, is help consumers understand that the bigger TVs get, the better they look, but typically the worse they sound," Addabbo emphasises. "And so we often see that consumers might buy into what they think is a cinematic experience. They get the big TV home only to find that the sound and the audio doesn't match the visual dimension."

A Bright Future for Sonos in India

Addabbo expresses optimism about Sonos' future prospects in the Indian market, noting the company's strong brand reputation, commitment to innovation, and deep understanding of consumer needs.

"I'm buoyed by what we've seen as initial take-up in India," Addabbo concludes. "So that gives me confidence that there's a place in the heart and minds of Indian consumers for Sonos and vice versa, that we're a good fit for the way Indian households live and spend their time."