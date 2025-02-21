scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Sony announces limited-time PlayStation Plus sale with discounts up to 35%

Feedback

Sony announces limited-time PlayStation Plus sale with discounts up to 35%

The sale is only on Extra and Deluxe annual plans, and ends on 26 February.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sony announces discounted plans for PlayStation Plus Sony announces discounted plans for PlayStation Plus

Sony has launched a limited-time sale on its PlayStation Plus memberships this week, offering substantial discounts on the Extra and Deluxe tiers. Gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience can avail themselves of these deals until February 26, making it an ideal opportunity to gain access to premium features at a reduced price.

Related Articles

Sale Details and Eligibility

The sale applies exclusively to the 12-month subscription plans for the Extra and Deluxe tiers. It is important to note that there is no sale for the entry-level Essential tier. Moreover, the monthly and three-month memberships for Extra and Deluxe tiers remain unaffected by the discounts. The revised pricing structure is as follows:

Tier Original Price Discounted Price
Extra ₹6,699 ₹5,024 (25% off)
Deluxe ₹7,599 ₹4,939 (35% off)

These discounts are available only to new subscribers or those whose membership has expired. Existing PlayStation Plus members will not be able to avail of the reduced rates. Once the discounted subscription period ends, members will be charged at the standard prices during their next billing cycle.

How to Avail the Offer

Users can purchase the discounted subscriptions through multiple platforms, including the PlayStation Store website, the PlayStation mobile application, or directly via their PlayStation console.

PlayStation Plus Membership Benefits

Subscribing to PlayStation Plus provides various perks, with additional benefits unlocked at higher tiers:

  • Essential: Monthly free games, online multiplayer support, and exclusive store discounts.
  • Extra: All Essential benefits plus access to the Game Catalogue and Ubisoft+ Classics.
  • Deluxe: All Extra benefits plus access to the Classics Catalogue and Game Trials.

Sony recently unveiled the new additions to the Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue for February. Notable titles include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1, and SaGa Frontier Remastered. These titles are available to all Extra and Deluxe subscribers.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 21, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement