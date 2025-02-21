Sony announces limited-time PlayStation Plus sale with discounts up to 35%

Sony has launched a limited-time sale on its PlayStation Plus memberships this week, offering substantial discounts on the Extra and Deluxe tiers. Gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience can avail themselves of these deals until February 26, making it an ideal opportunity to gain access to premium features at a reduced price.

Sale Details and Eligibility

The sale applies exclusively to the 12-month subscription plans for the Extra and Deluxe tiers. It is important to note that there is no sale for the entry-level Essential tier. Moreover, the monthly and three-month memberships for Extra and Deluxe tiers remain unaffected by the discounts. The revised pricing structure is as follows:

Tier Original Price Discounted Price Extra ₹6,699 ₹5,024 (25% off) Deluxe ₹7,599 ₹4,939 (35% off)

These discounts are available only to new subscribers or those whose membership has expired. Existing PlayStation Plus members will not be able to avail of the reduced rates. Once the discounted subscription period ends, members will be charged at the standard prices during their next billing cycle.

How to Avail the Offer

Users can purchase the discounted subscriptions through multiple platforms, including the PlayStation Store website, the PlayStation mobile application, or directly via their PlayStation console.

PlayStation Plus Membership Benefits

Subscribing to PlayStation Plus provides various perks, with additional benefits unlocked at higher tiers:

Essential: Monthly free games, online multiplayer support, and exclusive store discounts.

Extra: All Essential benefits plus access to the Game Catalogue and Ubisoft+ Classics.

Deluxe: All Extra benefits plus access to the Classics Catalogue and Game Trials.

Sony recently unveiled the new additions to the Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue for February. Notable titles include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1, and SaGa Frontier Remastered. These titles are available to all Extra and Deluxe subscribers.