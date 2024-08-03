Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player launched in India, bringing PS5 gaming to your handheld

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the launch of the PlayStation Portal Remote Player in India, offering a new way to experience PS5 gaming on the go. Priced at Rs 18,990, the device will be available across major retailers, including Sony Centers, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Blinkit, starting August 3rd.

Related Articles

The PlayStation Portal is designed to stream games from your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi network, essentially acting as a dedicated remote play device. It boasts an 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution and 60fps gameplay, providing a high-fidelity visual experience.

"PlayStation Portal Remote Player: Play your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi with console quality controls using PlayStation Portal," Sony stated in its announcement. "Experience the incredible immersion of DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games. Put your game collection on PS5 in the palm of your hand— PlayStation Portal Remote Player can play compatible games you have installed on your console without needing to play on a TV."

Key Features

Remote PS5 Gaming: Stream compatible games installed on your PS5 console to the PlayStation Portal.

DualSense Features: Experience haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games for immersive gameplay.

High-Quality Display: 8-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution and 60fps capability for smooth visuals.

Fast Connectivity: Designed for seamless and quick connection to your PS5 console for immediate gaming.

Requirements and Limitations

PS5 Console and Account: A PS5 console connected to the internet, powered on or in Rest Mode, and a PlayStation Network account are required.

Internet Speed: A minimum of 5Mbps Wi-Fi connection is needed, with 15Mbps recommended for optimal performance.

Game Compatibility: Games requiring a VR headset or additional peripherals (beyond standard controllers) are not compatible. Games streamed on PS5 using a PS Plus Premium membership are also not supported.