Sony launches wearable AC! It's smaller than smartphone, costs about Rs 9,000

Sony has developed a new kind of air conditioner (AC) that you can wear with your clothes. This portable AC, called Reon Pocket, releases cool air through a small rear panel. The Reon Pocket is smaller and lighter than a mobile phone. One can wear the AC using a special undershirt. The AC works with battery and the temperature can be adjusted by smartphone via bluetooth connection. The rechargeable battery of the AC can last for 90 minutes after two hours of charging.

The Tokyo-based company has claimed that it has adopted Peltier element for this AC which is normally used in car and wine coolers. The Reon Pocket project of Sony is a crowdfunded project. So far, the project has received 28,236,670 yen and the target amount is 66,000,000.

The total cost of the portable AC including the undershirt is 14,080 yen (Rs 8,992.61). The inner wear for the wearable air conditioner is found in 'S', 'M' and 'L' sizes and is made only for men only. A pocket is made inside the neck of the innerwear in which the device can be inserted.

The device is by a lithium-ion battery. Reon Pocket supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE connected phones.

The wearable AC is not waterproof, but any dirt, sweat, water droplets that stick can be wiped off with a hygroscopic soft cloth. The product is only available in Japan.

