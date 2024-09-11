Sony unveils PlayStation 5 Pro with new features, design; check the price and availability

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, a more powerful version of its gaming console, set to release on November 7, 2024, priced at $699.99. The upgraded console promises significant improvements in performance and visual fidelity, making it an attractive option for gamers seeking top-tier graphics and faster rendering speeds.

The PS5 Pro features an upgraded Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) with 67% more compute units and 28% faster memory than the original PS5. This results in up to 45% faster rendering, offering smoother visuals and a more responsive gaming experience. Notable enhancements include advanced ray tracing capabilities for more realistic lighting, reflections, and refractions. Sony claims the new system can cast light rays up to three times faster than the standard PS5.

In addition to ray tracing, the PS5 Pro introduces PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), an AI-driven upscaling technology that improves image quality and frame rates. The console supports 8K resolution, Wi-Fi 7 for faster connectivity, and variable refresh rates to eliminate screen tearing during fast-paced gaming.

The PlayStation 5 Pro aims to deliver the ultimate gaming experience without compromising between graphical fidelity and performance. Over 50 titles will be available at launch as “PS5 Pro Enhanced” games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Backward compatibility is a strong point of the PS5 Pro, with a Game Boost mode for over 8,500 PS4 games, offering enhanced performance and stability. An Enhanced Image Quality tool will improve the resolution of select PS4 titles.

The PS5 Pro includes a 2TB solid-state drive (SSD), doubling the storage of previous models. In terms of design, the new console retains the same height as the original PS5 and the width of the discless version, ensuring it fits easily into existing setups. Although the base model does not include a disc drive, Sony will offer the option to purchase one separately.

The PS5 Pro is fully compatible with current PS5 accessories, including the DualSense controllers and PlayStation VR2. Sony will include a DualSense wireless controller and a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom with the console.

Preorders for the PlayStation 5 Pro will begin on September 26, 2024. As of now, there is no information on when or if the new console will be available in India. If the PS5 launch timeline is any indication, we can expect Sony to release the PS5 Pro early next year in India.

The announcement comes at a time when Sony is expecting slightly lower sales of its consoles this financial year. The company projects sales of 18 million PS5 units, down from 20.8 million the previous year. However, the PS5 Pro’s premium features and advanced capabilities may help boost interest among gamers seeking the best possible performance.