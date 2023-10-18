Sony WF-1000 XM5 TWS earbuds: Worth the upgrade? 

Sony WF-1000 XM5 TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 24,990. The previous generation of these earbuds, WF-1000XM4 were bestsellers and even Sony’s headphones WF-1000XM5 were perhaps the best noise-cancelling headphones that money can buy at a fairly decent price. I got my hands on these new earbuds and here are my first impressions.

In my opinion, they rank highly, when it comes to noise cancellation and design. The case is much smaller than the predecessor. These are more pocketable, and you can even charge them wirelessly. In terms of sound, they are much better at noise-cancelling and at voice calling.

I believe that AirPods are good, but sometimes users complain about a lot of background noise. However, they work splendidly with iPhones. Sony XM5 earbuds work fairly well with iOS with Android. That's the advantage with these particular Sony earbuds.

Notably, one thing which comes specifically to Android users is spatial audio with head tracking. These earbuds come with a bunch of tips and do not stick out as much as the previous generation. It's a nifty package at nearly Rs 25,000 and definitely a big upgrade from the last year.

Last year's model, as always, is still a true bang for your buck, but if you're in the market for a new one, you should get the latest and greatest. They do fit really well and look as good as the last ones. They come with features like Pair and Swift Pair and let users connect two devices simultaneously.

The newly launched earbuds are available in Black and Platinum colour variants and are now available for purchase in India.

These Sony earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. In terms of battery, the earbuds can last for up to 8 hours and as claimed by the company, they offer one hour of playback time in just three minutes of charging. With case, you will get 16 hours of battery life. All in all, a nifty package at this price point.

