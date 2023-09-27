Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds with ANC launched in India: Check price, discount, features

Sony has launched its new WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds in India today. The highlights of the earbuds include active noise cancellation and improved sound quality. The company claims that they have enhanced the call quality of the earbuds this time around.

Sony WF-1000XM5 price, sale offers

Sony WF-1000XM5 is launched in India at Rs 24,990. The earbuds are available in Black and Platinum colour variants. They will be available for pre-order in India till October 15 across Sony Center and major online and offline stores.

In terms of offers, buyers will get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on select bank cards. In addition to this, they will also get an SRS-XB100 speaker free of cost.

Sony WF-1000XM5 specifications, features

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds come with three microphones on each earbud that also include feedback microphones. The company claims that they are now better at cancelling low-frequency sounds which contributes to its noise cancellation technology. The earbuds are powered by V2 chipset and a QN2e noise-cancellation processor.

These earbuds can offer lower frequencies better via the new Dynamic Driver X. They support high-resolution audio through LDAC and offer 360 Reality Audio for a better listening experience. They also come with a head-tracking feature. They also allow users to take or disconnect a call via head gesture.

These Sony earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. In terms of battery, the earbuds can last for up to 8 hours and as claimed by the company, they offer one hour of playback time in just three minutes of charging. They come with features like Pair and Swift Pair and let users connect two devices simultaneously.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India said “WF-1000XM5 has redefined the concept of earbuds. We are proud to announce that our earbuds have incorporated features which provide an elevated immersive sound experience to the listeners. It’s active noise cancelling features, high-resolution audio and amazing sound quality, all at a relatively competent price make it a perfect choice, setting a new standard in the world of audio. With these earbuds, we aim to stand on our position as one of the best earbuds manufacturers in truly wireless earbuds segment globally as well as in India."

