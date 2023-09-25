Spotify tests voice translation feature for podcasts with help from Microsoft-backed OpenAI

Spotify Technology has announced it is in the process of testing a novel AI-powered feature designed to translate podcasts from renowned hosts like Dax Shepard and Lex Fridman into various languages, as revealed by the audio-streaming company on Monday.

This feature represents Spotify's most recent endeavour to leverage generative artificial intelligence, a technology that has gained widespread acclaim following the emergence of ChatGPT, in order to attract new users and augment its revenue streams.

Powered by Microsoft-backed OpenAI's recently unveiled voice generation technology, these translated versions of podcasts are expected to faithfully emulate the unique speaking style of the original host, offering a more authentic experience compared to conventional dubbing techniques, according to Spotify.

In addition to collaborating with Dax Shepard and Lex Fridman, Spotify has also partnered with other prominent podcasters such as Monica Padman, Bill Simmons, and Steven Bartlett for this innovative feature.

Spotify intends to make these voice translations accessible in several languages, including Spanish, French, and German, initially offering them for a select number of catalogue episodes and future releases. This strategic move could significantly broaden the audience for these podcasts.

In recent years, Spotify has made substantial investments in its podcasting business, banking on the higher engagement levels that this format can provide to attract more advertisers. However, this aggressive spending has resulted in a notable increase in the company's operating expenses, which outpaced its revenue growth last year. Furthermore, businesses have been scaling back their advertising expenditures due to rising interest rates and inflation.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15's USB-C port will be able to charge Apple Watch and AirPods

Chandrayaan-3: No signals from Vikram lander and Pragyan rover; efforts to establish contact continue