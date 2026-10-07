Starlink nearly India-ready: 20 gateways in place, but one clearance still pending

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“Starlink has been working closely with Indian regulators, industry, and operators to understand how to adapt and prepare Starlink operations here in India to serve India best. We have built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations,” Dreyer said.

Starlink India progress

Dreyer revealed that Starlink has already invested in ground infrastructure in India, which includes 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas. These gateways are ground stations that connect Starlink's satellite network to terrestrial internet infrastructure.

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“We have established the operations to be ready to serve India... Starlink offers the biggest potential to help accelerate the speed to connect 100% of India,” she added. However, it is still awaiting necessary approvals. The company believes that its satellite network could help expand internet connectivity to more parts of India, particularly areas that are difficult to reach through traditional broadband or mobile networks.

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Dreyer further revealed that Starlink has signed MoUs with Airtel and Jio to prepare for India operations. It's also talking to state governments to understand local connectivity needs, and Starlink has already signed letters of intent (LOIs) with Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Meghalaya, showing interest in working with the company.

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Dreyer also linked Starlink's plans to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of universal connectivity, saying the company is ready to help achieve 100% connectivity across India.