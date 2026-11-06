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Starlink's India entry: Govt sources reveal what delayed its application

Starlink's India entry: Govt sources reveal what delayed its application

The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to a non-discriminatory regulatory framework for satellite communication services. While several firms await approvals, delays have sparked controversy and prompted government clarifications.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 4:27 PM IST
Starlink's India entry: Govt sources reveal what delayed its application Indian Government welcomes the move, but sources highlighted that Starlink was last to submit its application for.

The Indian government says that it welcomes all satellite communication (Satcom) companies in the country and says that it does not intend to restrict the market to any particular company. Recently, several telecom companies, including Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio Satellite Communications, and Amazon, are awaiting regulatory approvals to start the Satcom service in India. However, the companies are facing challenges or delays in the approval process.

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According to an ANI report, the Indian Government welcomes the move, but sources highlighted that Starlink was the last to submit its application for entering India's satcom market, and it reportedly took the longest to submit the required compliance documents. This is causing delays in necessary approvals and clearances before they can commercially offer services in India.

Must read: Elon Musk ordered Starlink slowdown in Ukraine; why Kyiv's military drones suddenly lost connectivity

The report highlighted that OneWeb was the first one to submit the necessary compliance documents, followed by Jio and Starlink. Hence, the Indian government has a clear message saying that all companies must follow the same regulatory requirements.

Before satellite internet services can reach a wider customer base, the government needs to settle how the service will be allocated and priced. Additionally, all three companies must fulfil the prescribed security requirements. Officials said these steps would pave the way for the growth of the broader satcom industry.

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Must read: Another roadblock for Elon Musk's Starlink? Govt mulls security system for foreign satcom firms

Previously, Elon Musk has criticized India's regulatory approval process for satellite internet services, alleging that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink’s entry to preserve a monopolistic chokehold on the telecom market. Musk later sharpened the claim by asking on X whether Mukesh Ambani was “the real boss of India,” implying that powerful business interests were delaying Starlink’s commercial launch.

Later, India’s Ministry of Communications rejected the allegation, saying its framework is “fair and non-discriminatory” and that licensed satellite operators, including Starlink, Jio Satcom, and Eutelsat OneWeb, still need security clearances and related approvals before commercial operations.

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Published on: Nov 6, 2026 4:27 PM IST
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