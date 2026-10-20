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Another roadblock for Elon Musk's Starlink? Govt mulls security system for foreign satcom firms

Another roadblock for Elon Musk's Starlink? Govt mulls security system for foreign satcom firms

This move comes amid ongoing disagreements between the government and Elon Musk-owned Starlink over regulatory compliance in India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 7:54 AM IST
Another roadblock for Elon Musk's Starlink? Govt mulls security system for foreign satcom firmsElon Musk's Starlink is facing another likely roadblock in India

Elon Musk's Starlink faces another potential roadblock to launching satellite internet services in India, with the government considering a hardware-based security layer to monitor and control satellite internet traffic from foreign providers like Starlink. This device, likely a small appliance installed at subscriber locations or ground stations, would route all satellite communications through a government-controlled security system to protect national security.

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According to a report in The Economic Times, the proposal is still under discussion, with relevant departments exploring its development. Public sector research and development units with expertise in communications are expected to be involved, while some private companies may also participate selectively.

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An official told the financial daily that the hardware-enforced sovereign security layer aims to address concerns about foreign satellite operators acting as untrusted transport carriers. This move comes amid ongoing disagreements between the government and Elon Musk-owned Starlink over regulatory compliance in India.

Officials have said Starlink's hesitation to meet rules requiring domestic infrastructure is delaying approval for its services, as per the report. The government insists all satellite communications operators must satisfy security conditions to obtain spectrum and operate in India. It has rejected Starlink's claims of discrimination, noting that Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio Satellite are all at similar regulatory stages.

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Concerns have also been influenced by complaints against Starlink in countries like Iran, Namibia, and South Africa for allegedly operating without proper permissions, as well as recent allegations in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Starlink of slowing internet speeds and hindering Ukraine during its conflict with Russia.

Officials warn that a large low-Earth-orbit satellite network run by a foreign company without sovereign security measures could pose risks, especially during conflicts, as per the report. Governments are increasingly cautious about relying on Starlink for critical sectors such as defence due to its dominant position and unilateral decisions.

MUST READ | Starlink entry: Elon Musk hints at competitive pricing to crack Indian market, slams critics

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Russia and China operate their own satellite systems, the European Union has Eutelsat OneWeb, and India is expected to launch a low-Earth-orbit constellation through Reliance Jio in the coming years.

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Published on: Oct 20, 2026 7:54 AM IST
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