Another roadblock for Elon Musk's Starlink? Govt mulls security system for foreign satcom firms

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An official told the financial daily that the hardware-enforced sovereign security layer aims to address concerns about foreign satellite operators acting as untrusted transport carriers. This move comes amid ongoing disagreements between the government and Elon Musk-owned Starlink over regulatory compliance in India.

Officials have said Starlink's hesitation to meet rules requiring domestic infrastructure is delaying approval for its services, as per the report. The government insists all satellite communications operators must satisfy security conditions to obtain spectrum and operate in India. It has rejected Starlink's claims of discrimination, noting that Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio Satellite are all at similar regulatory stages.

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Concerns have also been influenced by complaints against Starlink in countries like Iran, Namibia, and South Africa for allegedly operating without proper permissions, as well as recent allegations in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Starlink of slowing internet speeds and hindering Ukraine during its conflict with Russia.

Officials warn that a large low-Earth-orbit satellite network run by a foreign company without sovereign security measures could pose risks, especially during conflicts, as per the report. Governments are increasingly cautious about relying on Starlink for critical sectors such as defence due to its dominant position and unilateral decisions.

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Russia and China operate their own satellite systems, the European Union has Eutelsat OneWeb, and India is expected to launch a low-Earth-orbit constellation through Reliance Jio in the coming years.