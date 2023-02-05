Student-focused Lenovo Ideapad 1 powered by AMD Ryzen R3 launched in India

Lenovo has recently announced the launch of its new Ideapad 1 laptop in India. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen R3 processor and comes with a price tag of Rs. 44,690. The laptop by Lenovo is focused on students and working professionals and promises a good balance of performance and power efficiency.

The Ideapad 1 is equipped with a 15.6-inch HD display and runs on the Windows 11 operating system. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7320U processor along with a Radeon 610M graphics onboard which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage upgradable to 1TB. The laptop comes with a 42Wh battery unit with a 65W fast charging adapter.

In terms of connectivity options, the Lenovo Ideapad 1 has a USB 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Gen 1, a USB-C port, a 4-in-1 card reader, WiFi-6, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and HDMI 1.4 port.

The Ideapad 1 is equipped with a 720p webcam for video conferencing, and a microphone. The laptop also supports additional accessories like an external hard drive, a mouse, and a keyboard.

Overall, the Lenovo Ideapad 1 is a great option for those looking for an affordable laptop for everyday use. It has a good set of features and is well-suited for everyday tasks. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen R3 processor which offers good performance and power efficiency.

The Lenovo Ideapad 1 comes in the Cloud Grey colour with 2 years warranty and is available on Amazon as well as the brand’s official online and offline stores.

