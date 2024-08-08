Sunita Williams to remain stuck in space till 2025? Check NASA's new plans for Boeing Starliner astronauts

NASA is currently dealing with a challenging situation involving the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which transported astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 6. Originally intended as a brief test mission, technical issues have extended their stay, leading NASA to consider various return options, including working with SpaceX.

Related Articles

The Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT) was Boeing's first attempt to use the new Starliner capsule to carry astronauts. However, after docking at the ISS, the spacecraft faced significant technical problems, including thruster anomalies and helium leaks, preventing a timely return.

NASA's New Plans

NASA announced on Wednesday that it is looking at all possible options to ensure the safe return of Williams and Wilmore. In a media interaction on Thursday, Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, stated that while the primary plan is to bring the astronauts back on Starliner, alternative strategies are being prepared.

One key alternative involves using SpaceX’s Crew 9 mission, scheduled for launch on September 25, 2024. This mission, initially planned for mid-August, has been delayed and will now carry four crew members to the ISS. NASA plans to use the Dragon spacecraft from this mission to bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth in early 2025. Stich explained that NASA has coordinated with SpaceX to ensure readiness for this plan.

Return in 2025

The strategy involves configuring the Crew 9 Dragon spacecraft to carry only two passengers to the ISS, allowing space for Williams and Wilmore to return with the Crew 9 team in February 2025. This extended stay would integrate the astronauts into ongoing ISS missions until their return. Despite these preparations, Stich noted that this plan is not yet finalized.

Plan A

The main focus remains on fixing the Starliner’s technical issues to enable a safe return of the astronauts on their original spacecraft. One major challenge is the need for software reconfiguration on the Starliner. NASA is considering an uncrewed undocking of the Starliner capsule, which would involve configuring software parameters for this mode.

This approach would involve moving the astronauts to the Dragon spacecraft while Starliner undergoes necessary adjustments and repairs. The Starliner mission, initially a milestone for Boeing’s new spacecraft, has turned into a prolonged and complex operation due to unexpected technical difficulties.