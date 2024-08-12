Google Pixel 9 series launch tomorrow: Check specifications, expected pricing and more

scorecardresearch
Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series on August 13, featuring four new models, including a foldable option. The series promises significant upgrades in cameras, AI tools, and design.

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro leaked renders (Image: @Sudhanshu1414/X) Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro leaked renders (Image: @Sudhanshu1414/X)

Google's big event on August 13 is all about unveiling the new Pixel 9 series. This time, Google is shaking things up by launching its new phones earlier than usual. The series will include four devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Devices and Key Features
Pixel 9:
The standard Pixel 9 will come with a 6.3-inch display and will be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip. Expect up to 12GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.5MP selfie camera.

Pixel 9 Pro:
The Pixel 9 Pro will feature a slightly larger 6.34-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and super-bright 2,050 nits. It will have the same Tensor G4 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This model steps up its camera game with a triple 50MP setup, including a telephoto lens, and a 50MP front camera.

Pixel 9 Pro XL:
This one is for those who love big screens. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will boast a 6.73-inch OLED display with similar specs to the Pro, including the same powerful camera setup, but with a bigger 5,050mAh battery.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold:
The most exciting new addition is the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It will have an 8-inch main screen and a 6.3-inch cover screen, also powered by the Tensor G4 chip. It will come with up to 16GB of RAM, making it a powerhouse. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor and additional AI features like Magic Editor and Best Take.

Expected Pricing
The Pixel 9 series is expected to be pricier than its predecessors. A recent post on Reddit shared the leaked pricing of the phones in the US:

Pixel 9: Between $650 to $700 (around ₹59,000).
Pixel 9 Pro: Starting at $999.99 (around ₹84,000).
Pixel 9 Pro XL: Starting at $1,199.99 (around ₹1,01,000).
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Available in two versions—256GB at $1,799 (around ₹1,51,000) and 512GB at $1,919 (around ₹1,61,000).

This year's Pixel event promises significant upgrades, from improved cameras to AI tools and a new foldable design. All four models will be available in India starting August 14, exclusively on Flipkart. 

Published on: Aug 12, 2024, 8:38 AM IST
