Sunita Williams stuck in space: NASA to share important update tonight regarding safe return to Earth

Piloted by Indian-American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Boeing’s Starliner Crew Test Flight launched on June 5. Williams along with astronaut Butch Wilmore have been unable to return to Earth safely due to technical issues with the spacecraft. The US space agency is set to host a media teleconference tonight at 9 pm (IST). This briefing aims to provide “the latest status of the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test mission aboard the International Space Station”.

This conference will give an update on the return of the NASA astronauts. This will include some insights on the “ground hot fire testing" being conducted to ensure Starliner's safe comeback to Earth. Notably, this is one of the most crucial processes that will help the space agency fetch their astronauts from the space.

It was recently revealed that both NASA and Boeing engineering teams have tested hot fire testing of a Starliner reaction control system thruster at White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico. The test tried out several flight conditions like spacecraft's approach to the space station and potential stress scenarios during undocking and deorbit burn.

NASA stated, “The test series involved firing the engine through similar in-flight conditions the spacecraft experienced during its approach to the space station.” Notably, the return has been delayed multiple times now due to multiple issues, including helium leaks, malfunctioning thrusters, and a faulty propellant valve.

"Many of Starliner's thrusters have overheated when fired, and the leaks of helium, used to pressurise the thrusters, appear to be connected to how frequently they are used," explained NASA's commercial crew manager Steve Stich recently.

During the last press conference with the astronauts, Sunita Williams highlighted the rigorous simulations they have undergone, and their preparedness for any emergency. "We've been through a lot of simulations...and I think where we are right now…I feel confident that if we had to, if there was a problem with the International Space Station, we could get in our spacecraft, we could undock, talk to our team and figure out the best way to come home," Williams added.

She also added, “I have a real good feeling in my heart that the spacecraft will bring us home, no problem."