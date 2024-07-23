‘We cannot ignore magnitude of this incident…’: CrowdStrike CEO called to testify to Congress after global outage

After a seemingly harmless update by CrowdStrike caused a global IT outage, the company CEO George Kurtz has been called to testify, stated Washington Post. As per the letter shared by the publications, Republican leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee demanded that CrowdStrike CEO to appear on the Hill to talk about the outage. He is asked to explain the reason behind the outage and the “mitigation steps” that the company is taking to prevent similar episodes in the future.

Related Articles

The letter addressed to the CrowdStrike CEO read, “We cannot ignore the magnitude of this incident, which some have claimed is the largest IT outage in history. In less than one day, we have seen major impacts on key functions of the global economy, including aviation, healthcare, banking, media, and emergency services. Recognizing that Americans will undoubtedly feel the lasting, real-world consequences of this incident, they deserve to know in detail how this incident happened and the mitigation steps CrowdStrike is taking."

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company that provides end-to-end security to companies such as Microsoft. Notably, Microsoft had revealed that the recent IT outage affected 8.5 million Windows devices globally. It crippled the airports, emergency 911 services in the US, businesses, banks and even supermarkets.

Responding to the situation, Kurtz stated that the faulty update triggered the outage and threw the digital world into a toss. He even clarified on X that it was not a cyberattack or security threat and they have issued the patch to fix the issue.

Today was not a security or cyber incident. Our customers remain fully protected.



We understand the gravity of the situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption. We are working with all impacted customers to ensure that systems are back up and they can… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

According to Jake Moore, Global Security Advisor at ESET, a cybersecurity company, “The inconvenience caused by the loss of access to services for thousands of people serves as a reminder of our dependence on Big Tech such as Microsoft in running our daily lives and businesses. Upgrades and maintenance to systems and networks can unintentionally include small errors, which can have wide-reaching consequences.”