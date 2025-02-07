Super Bowl 2025 Chiefs vs Eagles: When, where to watch high-stakes match in India

The stage is set for Super Bowl 2025, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for a high-stakes rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl. The championship showdown will take place in New Orleans on February 9, promising an intense battle between two of the NFL’s most dominant teams.

This game holds historic significance, with the Chiefs aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City secured back-to-back titles, defeating the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII and edging out the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime last season.

This marks the 10th Super Bowl rematch in history and the fifth within the past five years. Interestingly, in all four previous five-year rematches, the team that won the initial encounter went on to win again - a statistic that could favour the Chiefs.

While the matchup will feature returning stars like Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, new additions could tip the scales. Notably, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley enters the game after a dominant performance in the NFC title clash, where he scored three touchdowns.

For the Chiefs, this marks their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, a testament to their dynasty under head coach Andy Reid. A win would secure their fourth championship in this period, further cementing their dominance in modern NFL history.

Key Super Bowl 2025 Details

📅 Date: February 9, 2025

📍 Venue: New Orleans

🏈 Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

⏰ Kickoff Time (India): 6:00 AM IST

📺 Broadcast in India: Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar

🎤 Halftime Show: Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar