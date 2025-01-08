Swiggy launches new app called Swiggy Snacc, joins 15-minute food delivery race

Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based food delivery giant, has unveiled its latest innovation, "Snacc," a standalone app designed to deliver snacks, beverages, and quick meals within 10 to 15 minutes. Currently, the service is only available in select Bengaluru neighbourhoods only. Snacc caters to urban consumers seeking convenience and speed in their dining experiences.

Related Articles

The app’s menu includes breakfast items, light meals, and a variety of beverages, targeting those in need of a quick bite. Customers can download Snacc on both Android and iOS platforms, marking Swiggy’s ambitious entry into the ultra-fast food delivery segment. So far, all of Swiggy's innovations and additions have been restricted to the main Swiggy app, which now feels increasingly cluttered and difficult to use.

The launch of Snacc builds on Swiggy’s success with Bolt, its rapid food delivery arm that guarantees 15-minute deliveries by partnering exclusively with eateries capable of fulfilling orders within strict timelines. Unlike Bolt, Snacc operates from a centralised hub stocked with a variety of ready-to-serve products, enabling even faster and more reliable service.

The move positions Swiggy in direct competition with Zepto Cafe and Blinkit Bistro, both of which have already made strides in the rapid food delivery market. These platforms aim to capitalise on India’s growing appetite for convenience-focused dining options, particularly among millennials and Gen Z.

India’s rapid food delivery sector has witnessed exponential growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and increased digital adoption. Food delivery companies are constantly innovating to cater to this demand, with many adopting hyperlocal delivery models to minimise delivery times. However, the segment is not without challenges. High operational costs and the pressure to ensure food quality while meeting stringent delivery timelines remain key hurdles.

By introducing Snacc, Swiggy is banking on its extensive logistics network and technological expertise to carve out a niche in this competitive market. Industry experts believe that such initiatives could redefine food consumption patterns in urban India, further accelerating the growth of the rapid delivery ecosystem.