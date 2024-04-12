Swiggy 'Pawlice': Food delivery platform to help locate lost pets using main app; here's how it will work

Swiggy launched 'Swiggy Pawlice,' a feature within its app designed to assist pet owners in locating lost pets. This initiative leverages the broad network of Swiggy's delivery partners, who can now aid in the search for missing pets reported through the app.

Swiggy launched this feature in the presence of Shantanu Naidu, General Manager, Tata Trusts, House of the Chairman and other pet parents.

Related Articles

How will it work?

Pet owners can use the Swiggy app to report their missing pets, providing essential details and photos. Swiggy’s network of over 3,50,000 delivery partners can spot these pets during their routes and alert a dedicated Swiggy team without directly interacting with the pets.

Upon receiving information from their delivery partners, Swiggy's team contacts the pet owner with the location details to facilitate a reunion. Successful efforts by delivery partners are recognised and rewarded, according to Swiggy.

'Paw-ternity' Leave

Alongside this feature, Swiggy also introduced a "Paw-ternity Policy" on National Pet Day, offering benefits such as pet adoption leave and support for pet care to its employees.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, emphasized the feature's value, noting the distress pet parents face when their pets go missing. Shantanu Naidu highlighted the importance of corporate empathy and participation in animal welfare, aligning with initiatives like the Tata Animal Hospital.

Kapoor said, "As a pet parent myself, I understand firsthand the worry and anguish that accompanies the thought of a pet going missing. While I sincerely hope that such a distressing event never occurs to any fellow pet parent, if it does, Swiggy Pawlice stands ready to be a dependable resource to assist them."

Shantanu Naidu, General Manager, Tata Trusts, House of the Chairman said, "For a business like Swiggy to lead by example and take responsibility is exactly what we need to see in today's world. We want the services we rely on daily to demonstrate empathy and mindfulness towards the world around us. With initiatives like the Tata Animal Hospital offering subsidized and free treatment for strays in need of lifesaving critical care, the ecosystem is now in place. All that's left for us to do is to participate in animal welfare efforts and be a part of creating a better world for all beings.”