Food delivery on water: Swiggy starts servicing Dal Lake houseboats

Swiggy has expanded its services to deliver meals to houseboats on the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar. The company's delivery partners will use the city's famous Shikharas to reach these floating accommodations.

The company has partnered with Shikara operators to ensure deliveries at the tourist attraction. These operators are compensated for the extended delivery time, according to a release by Swiggy.

"The Swiggy houseboat delivery is a testament to Swiggy’s mission of providing unparalleled convenience, irrespective of the consumer's location," said Sidharth Bhakoo, National Head of Business, Swiggy Food. Swiggy, which started operations in Srinagar in 2022, has over 300 restaurants on its platform.

Swiggy partnership with IRCTC

Swiggy is also working with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to deliver food to people on trains in four cities: Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. They plan to bring this service to over 59 train stations in the next six months, giving travelers more food choices.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, the boss of IRCTC, shared that they already offer food delivery at about 350 big stations where the trains stop for a while, making it easier to deliver food. They work with 17 different companies, including Zomato, to do this. So far, they've made 30 crore rupees by selling meals to 60,000 passengers every day without any complaints.

For now, Swiggy will start by offering their services at the four mentioned railway stations. This is the second time IRCTC has teamed up with a food delivery service. Last year, they worked with Zomato to deliver pre-ordered food at stations in New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

