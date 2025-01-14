Swiggy wins netizens' praise with a torn 'Makar Sankranti' hoarding ad

Swiggy Instamart has launched a new outdoor campaign on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on 14th January. The outdoor hoardings feature a torn kite, in line with festivities in certain states where kite-flying is observed on this day.

The hoarding promotes Swiggy Instamart and how buyers can get kites delivered in 10 minutes if they lose one of their own during a kite-fighting duel. The outdoor ad has received praise from a user on LinkedIn, who has not only appreciated the copywriting but also how Swiggy approached a "logistical nightmare" that comes with large hoardings. The user noted how large hoardings need holes in them to handle wind pressure, and praised Swiggy's "clever" incorporation of the solution.

The user further mentioned that Swiggy won this round in the OOH battle against Zomato, another brand known for its moment marketing and outdoor advertisements. Another LinkedIn user in the comments pointed out the brilliant solution by referencing it to a Bollywood movie title - "Phatta Poster Nikla Hero".

However, another LinkedIn user pointed out that the kites are already out of stock on Swiggy Instamart, which could either be a sign that demand is high or that supply was already less to begin with.