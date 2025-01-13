Swiggy launches Instamart as a standalone app; available on Android and iOS

Swiggy, the online food ordering giant, has finally launched a standalone app for Instamart. The app launch comes just days after Swiggy announced the expansion of Instamart's services, which is now present in 76 cities in India. Instamart, which is Swiggy's quick-commerce division, will continue to be available as an option in the main Swiggy app. However, it is also available as a standalone app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for download.

Finally moved out. People living away from home send some tips🥹 pic.twitter.com/jv0XBkj4sV — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) January 13, 2025

The unified platform - Swiggy app - was sometimes criticised online for getting too cluttered, and trying to do too many things inside one app. However, the move to launch a standalone app isn't new for the Bengaluru-based food company. Swiggy’s restaurant reservation service, Dineout, continues to be integrated into the unified app, as well as operate as a standalone app.

Sriharsha Majety, MD and group CEO, Swiggy, said, "While it’s been clear for a while now that Swiggy Instamart is set to match food delivery in size, recent developments show it’s on track to surpass food delivery in both penetration and scale. The positive reception in new cities and categories suggests Instamart could achieve far greater user adoption, going well beyond 100M+ users. Instamart will remain a key offering within the Swiggy app, helping us amass the cross-pollination benefits of a unified app. The standalone app will be an add-on, augmenting our reach by meeting consumers where they are, and ensuring we continue delivering the best possible experience in the category."

Earlier last week, Swiggy also launched a standalone app called Snacc, which delivers food in 15 minutes. The app competes with similar offerings from competitors like Zepto Cafe and Blinkit Bistro, however, the service is only available in certain neighbourhoods of Bengaluru right now.