Tata Communications and NVIDIA collaborate to boost AI infrastructure in India

Tata Communications has announced a significant upgrade to its AI cloud infrastructure in collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging NVIDIA Hopper GPUs. This partnership aims to transform the AI landscape in India by establishing one of the largest NVIDIA Hopper GPU-based cloud supercomputers in the country. The first phase is set to commence by the end of this year, with further expansion planned in 2025.

The strategic collaboration will see Tata Communications integrate NVIDIA technologies, including NVIDIA NIM microservices and the Omniverse and Isaac platforms, to enhance its AI Cloud offerings. This infrastructure will provide businesses in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and finance with advanced capabilities to manage complex AI workloads efficiently.

AS Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO of Tata Communications, highlighted the transformative potential of this partnership: “AI is expanding the boundaries of innovation and revolutionizing business in ways we could never have imagined. We are delighted to partner with NVIDIA to empower Indian innovators and entrepreneurs with a vibrant AI ecosystem.”

In addition to the AI Cloud infrastructure, Tata Communications is set to launch an all-in-one platform named AI Studio, aimed at transforming how businesses leverage AI. AI Studio will offer tools like AI Workbench, Model Garden, and Responsible AI solutions to simplify data management and scale AI applications across various sectors.