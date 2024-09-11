Tata Motors gets new Nexon EV rival as MG Motors launches Windsor EV at Rs 9.99 lakh; check features, other details

MG Motors has officially introduced the Windsor EV in India, with prices starting at ₹9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Windsor EV marks the brand’s latest electric offering, fitting neatly between the Comet EV and ZS EV in its electric vehicle lineup. Available in three variants—Excite, Exclusive, and Essence—the Windsor EV is aimed at making electric mobility more accessible. Bookings will open on October 3, with deliveries beginning on October 12.

Battery-as-a-Service ownership model

One of the standout features of the Windsor EV in India is MG’s innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program. This rental option significantly lowers the vehicle’s upfront cost, allowing users to pay only for the battery’s usage. Customers opting for this service will pay ₹3.5 per kilometre, which MG claims is 40% less than the fuel costs of traditional petrol or diesel-powered vehicles. This move is designed to make electric vehicles more affordable for a broader audience.

Exterior Design

MG has given the Windsor EV a sleek and minimalist exterior, which retains a modern edge. The electric crossover comes equipped with connected LED lights at both the front and rear. The headlights are integrated into the bumper, while the front fascia features the MG logo right beneath the connected LED DRL strip.

The side profile showcases the Windsor’s 18-inch alloy wheels, designed for improved aerodynamics. Adding to its futuristic design are the flush door handles. The charging port is discreetly located on the front left fender. The Windsor EV is available in four distinct colours: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

Interior and features

Stepping inside the Windsor EV reveals a cabin designed to feel both luxurious and high-tech. The all-black theme is complemented by wooden trims and bronze accents, creating a sophisticated look. The black leatherette seats and the flat-bottom steering wheel, also wrapped in leatherette, add to the premium feel.

Passengers can enjoy reclining rear seats, which offer up to a 135-degree reclining angle and come with a centre armrest. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch touchscreen, the largest display ever offered by MG in India. This is paired with an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, providing essential driving information. Other key features include wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, a powered driver’s seat, and a powered tailgate. The India-specific model also comes with a panoramic glass roof.

Safety

MG has not skimped on safety with the Windsor EV. The car comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC), ensuring a safe driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Powertrain and Charging

The Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack that delivers 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. It offers a MIDC-claimed range of 331 km on a single charge, making it a viable option for both city driving and short trips.

Charging the Windsor EV is flexible, with several options available:

• A 3.3 kW AC charger can fully charge the car in 13.8 hours.

• A 7.4 kW AC fast charger cuts this time to 6.5 hours.

• The quickest option is the 50 kW DC fast charger, which charges the battery from 0 to 80% in just 55 minutes.

MG is also offering free charging for up to a year at all public charging stations via its eHUB app, and the first set of customers will benefit from a lifetime warranty on the battery pack.

Competitors: Facing off against Tata and Mahindra

The MG Windsor EV enters a competitive segment in the Indian electric vehicle market. It will compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV, and the more budget-friendly Tata Punch EV. With its blend of features, range, and price, the Windsor EV is well-positioned to make a strong case.