Tata Motors launches festive season sale with EV discounts: See all offers and prices

As India gears up for the festive season, Tata Motors has unveiled a special Festival of Cars sale, offering significant discounts on its popular electric vehicles (EVs). This limited-time offer, which runs until October 31, 2024, aims to make the switch to electric mobility more affordable for Indian consumers, with prices now comparable to conventional petrol and diesel cars.

Discounts and Benefits on Tata EVs

The Tiago.ev, one of Tata’s most popular EVs, now starts at ₹7.99 lakh, with festive benefits worth up to ₹60,000. The newly launched Punch.ev, a compact electric SUV, has its price reduced by ₹1.2 lakh, bringing the starting price down to ₹9.99 lakh.

In addition to the price cuts, Tata Motors is offering buyers 6 months of free charging valued at ₹75,000, along with flexible financing options, including EMIs as low as ₹6,499 and up to 100% on-road financing. This could prove to be an attractive deal for those who have been considering a transition to electric vehicles but are concerned about the upfront costs.

Cost-Effective Electric Mobility

With rising fuel prices and environmental concerns driving more consumers to explore electric alternatives, Tata’s offer could encourage more buyers to make the switch. The company is highlighting the cost savings associated with EV ownership, with running costs as low as ₹1 per kilometre and annual savings potentially reaching ₹1.2 lakh.

Beyond just affordability, Tata Motors is also showcasing its growing infrastructure to support EVs in India. The company highlights a network of over 13,500 public charging stations nationwide and is offering complimentary home charger installation to ensure convenient charging for new owners.

Building on Tata’s EV Momentum

Tata Motors has seen a steady rise in demand for its electric vehicles, with over 1.65 lakh happy customers to date and more than 4 billion kilometres driven in India. The company is positioning itself as a leader in India’s electric vehicle revolution, and this festive sale reflects Tata’s ongoing efforts to make EVs accessible to a broader audience.

The Festival of Cars sale comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly looking at sustainable mobility options, and Tata Motors is betting that its range of EVs, combined with attractive discounts, could make a strong case for prospective buyers to choose electric over traditional fuel-driven cars.

For those interested in test drives or more information, Tata has made it easy with a simple scan-and-plan option, allowing buyers to explore the various benefits of their electric range.