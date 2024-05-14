Tata Play to offer Amazon Prime benefits to viewers including free delivery starting at Rs 199

Tata Play is teaming up with Amazon Prime to provide Prime benefits to viewers across television and OTT platforms. Tata Play will offer Prime Lite subscription as part of its DTH and Binge packs, allowing access to Prime Video's content library and free same-day and next-day delivery on Amazon products.



Prime Lite with Tata Play is available on TV packs starting at Rs 199 per month on Tata Play DTH. On Tata Play Binge, viewers can get Prime Lite with Tata Play and six other OTT apps, with new packs starting at Rs 199 per month.

This collaboration aims to provide more value to Tata Play's existing customers, offering video, shipping, and shopping benefits. The new price plans from Tata Play Binge allow viewers to choose their own OTT packs.

Tata Play's content distribution network will help expand Amazon Prime's outreach to new audience segments, and the addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition.

The collaboration with Tata Play provides its DTH and digital customers access to Prime Video's full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping & shipping of 'Same-day/Next-Day' delivery, Prime exclusive deals, and much more.