scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Tata Play to offer Amazon Prime benefits to viewers including free delivery starting at Rs 199

Feedback

Tata Play to offer Amazon Prime benefits to viewers including free delivery starting at Rs 199

Tata Play, a leading content distribution platform, has partnered with Amazon Prime to offer Tata Play DTH and Tata Play Binge customers multiple ways to access Prime Video’s content. This includes access to Prime Video’s library, free unlimited same day delivery across 1M+ products and next day delivery across 4M+ products on Amazon.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tata Sons increases stake in Tata Play by 10 per cent Tata Sons increases stake in Tata Play by 10 per cent

Tata Play is teaming up with Amazon Prime to provide Prime benefits to viewers across television and OTT platforms. Tata Play will offer Prime Lite subscription as part of its DTH and Binge packs, allowing access to Prime Video's content library and free same-day and next-day delivery on Amazon products.

Prime Lite with Tata Play is available on TV packs starting at Rs 199 per month on Tata Play DTH. On Tata Play Binge, viewers can get Prime Lite with Tata Play and six other OTT apps, with new packs starting at Rs 199 per month.

This collaboration aims to provide more value to Tata Play's existing customers, offering video, shipping, and shopping benefits. The new price plans from Tata Play Binge allow viewers to choose their own OTT packs.

Tata Play's content distribution network will help expand Amazon Prime's outreach to new audience segments, and the addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition.

The collaboration with Tata Play provides its DTH and digital customers access to Prime Video's full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping & shipping of 'Same-day/Next-Day' delivery, Prime exclusive deals, and much more.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 14, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement