TECHEAGLE unveils first responder drone, secures major govt contract for emergency response

TECHEAGLE has introduced its First Responder Drone, an autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to transform emergency response. Alongside this launch, the company has secured a significant government contract with the Disaster Authorities of the Himachal State Government, underscoring the rising demand for cutting-edge UAV solutions in crisis management.

The First Responder Drone, designed and manufactured in India, boasts rapid deployment capabilities, making it operational in under 120 seconds. It is built to function across diverse terrains, including urban landscapes, flood zones, wildfires, and mountainous regions, ensuring greater efficiency in disaster relief, law enforcement, crowd monitoring, and environmental surveillance.

Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TECHEAGLE, stated, "The First Responder Drone isn’t just a technological breakthrough - it’s Bharat’s answer to global challenges in emergency response. With superior range, payload capacity, and autonomy compared to Skydio and DJI, our UAV delivers unmatched real-time intelligence and operational efficiency - all at one-fourth the cost of Western counterparts.”

The drone is equipped to deliver aid, map disaster-affected regions, provide real-time surveillance, and assist in critical search and rescue missions. Functioning as an airborne command unit, it enhances situational awareness for disaster response teams, improving coordination and operational efficiency.

Ahead of Aero India 2025, TECHEAGLE has announced a ₹100 crore investment over the next three years to scale up its manufacturing capabilities, form strategic partnerships, and meet the rising demand from state agencies, security forces, and international emergency teams.