Tecno announces Phantom Ultimate rollable smartphone concept; see specs and design

Tecno has introduced a new smartphone straight from the R&D labs – the impressive rollable smartphone prototype known as the Phantom Ultimate. The highlight of the Phantom Ultimate lies in its seamless transformation, which enlarges the display from a compact 6.55 inches to an expansive 7.11 inches within a time frame of 1.2 to 1.3 seconds. This innovation marks Tecno's second concept device following the Vision V, albeit without the folding mechanism.

Tecno's Phantom Ultimate presents a novel single-drive motor system, triggered by a discreet button nestled on the upper right-hand side of the phone. Upon clicking that, the device expands horizontally, while in its rolled state, it functions as a conventional 6.55-inch smartphone. A supplementary screen is located on the rear, serving as an 'Always-On Display.'.

Diving into the technical specifications, the rollable smartphone hosts a 7.11-inch on-cell LTPO AMOLED panel, boasting a resolution of 2,296 x 1,596 pixels and a pixel density of 388 PPI. While the claim of 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage is impressive, verifying such numbers remains a challenge for a prototype device.

The Phantom Ultimate maintains a slim profile, measuring 9.93 mm in thickness at its base.

Regrettably, the current status of the Phantom Ultimate is that it exists solely as a captivating concept, with no immediate indication of its impending arrival in the market. The realm of rollable smartphones presents intricate technological difficulties that must be addressed before these devices can become mainstream.

