Tecno unveils its first foldable smartphone Phantom V Fold; check details

The world of foldable smartphones is unfolding (pun intended) at an exponential pace. Tecno has unveiled its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2023. The brand has launched the Phantom V Fold, its latest flagship smartphone. The Phantom V Fold will be competing directly with the Samsung Fold line-up.

The new Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with flagship specifications. The device gets a flagship dual LTPO screen with a high refresh rate and an 5-lens photography system (including primary and secondary setup).

Tecno Phantom V Fold Display

The new Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 6.42-inch secondary display. The display comes with a micro-curved design and a 21:9 aspect ratio. After opening the device, you'll see a massive 7.85-inch display with an aspect ratio of 8:7. The primary display is completely flat.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ processor and comes with HiOS13 Fold, an operating system based on Android 13 that is optimised for the folding smartphone. Tecno claims that over 2,000 apps have been adapted to support the foldable device.

The Phantom V Fold also features a 50MP Super Night main camera and AI-powered Super Night Portrait, Super Night Mode and Super Night 4K Video.

The hinge has been developed by Tecno and it is aerospace-grade and is in the shape of a drop. The company claims that this design helps it achieve ultra-flat main inner screen surface.

Tecno claims that the new Phantom V Fold is capable of 2,00,000 folds, and the crease measures just 0.11mm when new.

