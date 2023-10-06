Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates Nokia's 6G lab in India; how's 6G expected to change our lives

Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications equipment manufacturer, announced the establishment of a 6G Lab at its global research and development centre in Bengaluru. This milestone was unveiled virtually by Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the inauguration of the Nokia 6G research lab aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into an innovation hub. “Interesting use cases coming out of this lab will be related to transportation safety, health care and education which will be another big contribution to the entire Digital India suite,” Vaishnaw said.

This project aims to expedite the development of foundational technologies and innovative applications supported by 6G technology, addressing the future needs of both industries and society.

The United Nations body ITU's Study Group accepted India's proposal for ubiquitous 6G technology coverage during a meeting last month in Geneva. This decision is expected to reduce the deployment costs of next-generation technology significantly.

India has already made substantial strides in 6G technology, securing over 200 patents through collaborations between industry and academia, supported by the Department of Telecom.

Nokia's Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Nishant Batra, expressed the company's commitment to realising the Indian government's 'Bharat 6G vision.' Nokia aims to collaborate with key stakeholders to establish India as a prominent player in 6G technology development and adoption on the global stage.

Nokia's 6G Lab will serve as a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders, enabling the testing and potential commercialisation of innovative solutions. It will include a research focus on 'Network as a Sensor' technology, allowing the network to sense objects, people, and movement without onboard sensors.

In the 6G era, 'Network as a Sensor' is considered a crucial technology that brings together the digital and physical worlds. This capability will be seamlessly integrated into wireless networks, coexisting with communication services.

“Nokia’s experts at its Bengaluru centre will support India’s ambition to make notable contributions towards global 6G technology standards. Further, it is in the process of building research collaborations with premier research institutes in India like IISc and IITs to further scale up the 6G research initiative in India,” a statement by Nokia said.

The lab will also provide an experimental platform for researching algorithms, privacy, and sustainable system design.

Nokia is actively involved in various global projects and regional initiatives, collaborating with industry peers, customers, academia, and research institutions to drive advancements in 6G technology. Nokia plays a key role in initiatives like the Next G Alliance, which is fostering the 6G ecosystem in North America, and the German Lighthouse project 6G ANNA.

6G technology is still in the early stages of development, and its exact impact on our lives will depend on how it evolves and is eventually implemented. However, there are several potential ways in which 6G could change our lives:

Faster Data Speeds: 6G is expected to offer significantly faster data speeds than 5G, potentially reaching terabits per second. This ultra-fast connectivity will enable real-time streaming of high-definition and even holographic content, making augmented and virtual reality experiences more immersive and accessible.

Lower Latency: 6G is expected to have ultra-low latency, reducing the delay between sending and receiving data. This will be critical for applications like remote surgery, autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality, where split-second decisions are crucial.

Enhanced IoT Capabilities: 6G will support a massive number of connected devices, making it ideal for the Internet of Things (IoT). This could lead to smarter homes, cities, and industries, with seamless communication between devices and systems.

Advanced AI Integration: 6G networks will likely integrate artificial intelligence (AI) more deeply, enabling AI-powered applications to run faster and more efficiently. This could lead to advancements in healthcare, education, transportation, and more.

Remote Work and Collaboration: With faster and more reliable connectivity, remote work and collaboration will become even more seamless. Virtual meetings, remote project collaboration, and telecommuting could become more common.

Healthcare Innovations: 6G's low latency and high bandwidth could revolutionise telemedicine and remote surgery. Surgeons could operate on patients from distant locations, and doctors could remotely monitor patients in real time.

Transportation and Autonomous Vehicles: 6G could play a crucial role in enabling autonomous vehicles to communicate with each other and infrastructure in real time, enhancing safety and traffic management.

Entertainment and Gaming: Gamers and entertainment enthusiasts will benefit from 6G's fast download speeds and low latency, enabling high-quality gaming and streaming experiences on various devices.

Education and Remote Learning: 6G could enhance remote education by enabling interactive and immersive learning experiences. Students could access virtual classrooms and educational resources with ease.

