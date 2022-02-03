Telegram adds video stickers, animator reactions with latest update

Messaging app Telegram has rolled out a bunch of new features with a new update. These include options to make video stickers, improved emoji reactions that feature compact animations and extra emojis, etc. Telegram has also added a button that allows users to review unseen reactions and has also made it easier to navigate between chats on the platform. As the company announced, all these new updates have been rolled out to make the user experience better on the app while also giving them more options to express themselves better.

The new video sticker feature on Telegram allows users to convert stickers from regular videos easily. Normally, creating video stickers needs specialised software, but Telegram says it is simplified the process for users allowing them to create their own sticker packs easily and also add packs created by others. Developers can also use the Sticker Import API to build apps that create and import stickers to the platform.

The new update has also brought in compact animations for reactions. These interactive emojis are synchronised and recipients will be able to see the animations in real-time, Telegram added in its announcement blog. Five new reactions have also been added that can be accessed via a full-screen effect.

The messaging platform has also made it easier for users to navigate through chats. Users can hold the ‘Back’ button to return to a specific chat and they can also navigate through chats by opening them from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, etc.

Besides these UX features, the new update also brings in improved call quality to the platform along with added support for translation to Instant View pages and user bios on iOS. Additionally, there is now an option to send silent messages from the sharing menu. The iOS version of the app now has new animations that can be explored by tapping the icons on the tab bar.

You can get the latest update from the App Store and the Play Store, just head over, find the app and hit the ‘Update’ button.

