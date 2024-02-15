Terrorists and sanctioned entities are allegedly buying blue checks on X

The Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a nonprofit organisation, has issued a report accusing X (formerly Twitter) of selling premium subscriptions to individuals and organisations subject to US sanctions, including prominent figures associated with the designated terrorist group Hezbollah. The report claims that X's verification process, under the stewardship of owner Elon Musk, allowed 28 accounts linked to sanctioned entities to obtain verified status, bypassing the platform's regulations prohibiting such users.

The TTP report unveils a list of verified accounts associated with sanctioned entities, including high-profile names such as Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, whose X account boasted over 93,000 followers and was labeled as "ID verified," indicating the submission of government-issued identification to X for verification. Additionally, the report highlights entities like Iran's state news outlet Press TV, which held a coveted gold "verified organisation" badge, alongside Russia's Tinkoff Bank, suggesting a monthly fee of $1,000 during the period of TTP's investigation.

The report identifies individuals like Al-Saadi Gadhafi, son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, among those who allegedly subscribed to Elon Musk's X posts. Moreover, it includes entities like Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, despite their impending US designation as a terrorist group.

According to TTP, most of these accounts obtained verification status after X implemented a paid verification system under Musk's leadership, with ten accounts reportedly retaining their verified status through legacy arrangements.

In response to the accusations, a statement attributed to X's safety account refutes TTP's claims, asserting compliance with legal obligations and rigorous screening procedures for monetisation features. The statement suggests that some accounts listed in the report may not be directly named on sanction lists and implies a commitment to take action if deemed necessary.

The TTP report underscores the potential violation of US sanctions laws, pointing out X's own policies prohibiting premium subscriptions for individuals or entities subject to such restrictions. While the report acknowledges the possibility of inadvertent misconduct or impersonation, it raises concerns about the platform's accountability in enforcing its stated policies.

X, formerly embroiled in legal disputes over its handling of terrorist-related content, notably escaped legal culpability in a landmark Supreme Court case in February 2023. However, the current allegations present a distinct challenge, questioning the platform's adherence to financial sanctions regulations.