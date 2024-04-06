Tesla’s India manufacturing plant in Karnataka? Industries minister says ‘can’t discuss, sensitivity is vital’

Karnataka's Industries Minister MB Patil refrained from divulging details about the investment proposals the state is pursuing with major multinational companies such as Foxconn or Tesla. Patil's cautious stance came to light on Friday following a comment made by Aarin Capital chairman TV Mohandas Pai.

Pai had remarked on the ongoing talks between the Telangana government and Tesla regarding the establishment of an electric car plant.

Expressing his enthusiasm for Karnataka's potential as an investment destination, Pai questioned whether the Karnataka government (GoK) was actively courting Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. His remarks aimed to encourage the Congress-led administration to pursue Tesla's interest in setting up operations in Karnataka. These comments were preceded by statements from Telangana's Industries Minister Duddila Sridhar Babu, who indicated his government's efforts to attract Tesla to their state.

In response to Pai's comments, Minister Patil addressed the matter on a social media platform, X. He expressed caution about publicly discussing sensitive matters involving multinational corporations like Foxconn and Tesla.

Patil highlighted the importance of handling such negotiations with discretion, emphasising that the intricacies of government actions or decisions regarding these companies should not be openly debated. Stressing the need for maturity in handling such affairs, Patil indicated that neither he nor his department would comment further on the subject.