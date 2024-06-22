The future of storytelling? Pocket FM and ElevenLabs debuts AI-powered audio for writers

Pocket FM, an audio entertainment platform, and ElevenLabs have announced a strategic partnership that is set to redefine content creation for writers worldwide. This collaboration centres around the launch of the AI Audio Series, a feature integrated into the Pocket FM platform. Powered by ElevenLabs' Voice AI, this new capability empowers writers to seamlessly convert their written stories into high-quality audio series, making the process dramatically faster, simpler, and more accessible.

"This is a game-changing, industry-first innovation, disrupting the norm by enabling writers to seamlessly transform their stories into captivating audio series with a single click of a button," stated Prateek Dixit, CTO and Co-founder of Pocket FM. "By enabling this, we've not only empowered the writing community but also made audio series creation faster and simpler, making storytelling accessible for everyone.”

The initial results of this partnership have been remarkable. During its experimental phase, Pocket FM has successfully produced over 30,000 hours of AI-powered audio series, achieving a staggering cost reduction of up to 90%. The platform, which currently boasts a library exceeding 100,000 hours of audio content, has also witnessed positive user feedback on the AI Audio Series, with engagement levels rivalling those of content voiced by human narrators.

With this successful trial period behind them, Pocket FM aims to triple its content library this year. This ambitious goal is made possible by the incredible efficiency and scalability of the AI Audio Series feature. Writers simply need to navigate to the "Write" tab within the Pocket FM app, select "Series," and ensure their story meets the minimum word count. With a single tap, they can then transform their written work into an immersive audio experience, choosing their preferred AI voice and background music for a personalised touch.

“We are excited to collaborate with Pocket FM in shaping the future of audio entertainment,” stated Mati Staniszewski, CEO, and Co-founder of ElevenLabs. “Combining our Voice AI expertise with Pocket FM’s innovative approach to audio series promises to take content production to new heights of efficiency and creativity. It’s an exciting journey ahead, one that we believe will set new standards in the entertainment industry.”

This collaboration comes at a time when Pocket FM is rapidly expanding its global footprint. With a strong presence in the US and India, the platform attracts listeners from over 20 countries. The AI Audio Series feature will be instrumental in accelerating their content strategy and catering to this diverse audience base.