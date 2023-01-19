These women don't exist! AI-generated party images go viral

Step into a world where the guests at the party are not quite what they seem. Meet the AI-generated ladies who have taken the internet by storm, proving that in the digital age, anything is possible - even non-existent women going viral. These images were shared by a Twitter user who used a popular AI platform called Midjourney to create these ultra-realistic images. The women you see in these pictures are 100 per cent fake.

Twitter user Miles asked Midjourney to generate images of women in a party. The resulting pics are high-definition images with very natural lighting. Until and unless you look closely, you won't find out if they are real or AI-generated.

Miles also commanded the software to create similar pictures for groups of men, resulting in well-dressed and groomed white men drinking together. He claimed that the AI defaulted to white people when he failed to specify the race.

Midjourney is getting crazy powerful—none of these are real photos, and none of the people in them exist. pic.twitter.com/XXV6RUrrAv — Miles (@mileszim) January 13, 2023

It is fascinating to see how accurate and hyperreal the AI-generated images are. However, if you look closely, you'll find some inconsistencies. In one of the pictures, a women's tattoos are not defined at all. You can even see discrepancies in the clothing of the people in the pictures. Some users on Twitter pointed out that women's teeth in the pictures also look unnatural.

Issues with AI-Generated Content

One ethical issue surrounding AI creating art and ultra-realistic images is the question of authorship and ownership. If an AI system generates a piece of art, which should be credited as the creator?

Another issue is the potential for AI-generated images to be used for nefarious purposes, such as deep fake technology, which can be used to create fake videos and images for use in disinformation campaigns.

Additionally, there is the concern that AI-generated art and images could be used to perpetuate harmful stereotypes or biases if the data used to train the AI system is biased.

